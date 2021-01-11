Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Gold 6405U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 578 points
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1395
1414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +60%
3725
2326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +25%
721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +35%
1760
1304
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|6405U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
