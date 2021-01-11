Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Pentium Gold 7505: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Gold 7505 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7505 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 721 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Gold 7505

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 October 17, 2020
Launch price - 161 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake
Model number N6000 7505
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 20x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units 32 48
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6000
0.38 TFLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505 +121%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold 7505 or Silver N6000?
