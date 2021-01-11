Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Pentium Gold G5400: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Gold G5400

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5400 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 6 vs 58 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 994 vs 721 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Gold G5400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 April 3, 2018
Launch price - 64 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Jasper Lake Coffee Lake
Model number N6000 G5400
Socket BGA-1338 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 58 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Silver N6000?
