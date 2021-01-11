Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Gold G6400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 4 GHz Gold G6400 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 6 vs 58 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1004 vs 721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +49%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Pentium Gold G6400 +70%
2513
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
4185
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +39%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
Pentium Gold G6400 +21%
2188
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|G6400
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
