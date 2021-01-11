Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Pentium Gold G6400: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 4 GHz Gold G6400 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G6400 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 6 vs 58 Watt
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1004 vs 721 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Gold G6400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 64 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Jasper Lake Comet Lake
Model number N6000 G6400
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 40x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 58 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 3
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16

