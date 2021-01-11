Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Gold G6500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 6 vs 58 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1066 vs 721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +54%
432
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Pentium Gold G6500 +75%
2584
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
Pentium Gold G6500 +10%
4267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +47%
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
Pentium Gold G6500 +30%
2345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|75 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|G6500
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1