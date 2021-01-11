Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Silver J5040
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Silver J5040 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance

Performance

Power Efficiency

NanoReview Final Score

Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver J5040 – 6 vs 10 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 509 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +28%
280
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
785
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1477
1430
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3830
3739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +42%
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1789
1675
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6000
|J5040
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|0x
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
