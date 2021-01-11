Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Silver N5000
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 1.1 GHz Silver N5000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 438 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +65%
280
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +57%
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +27%
1480
1166
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +46%
3871
2651
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +66%
727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +39%
1807
1302
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|N5000
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1