Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Intel Pentium Silver N5030

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 1.1 GHz Silver N5030. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5030 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 480 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N6000 N5030
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 605

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 11x -
L2 Cache 378K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Silver N5030 or Silver N6000?
