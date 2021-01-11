Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 10 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- More powerful Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics: 0.54 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
801
768
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +36%
2445
1794
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3948
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200U +2%
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +19%
1848
1547
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N6005
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|3
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
