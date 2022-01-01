Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 10 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 740 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +46%
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2436
Ryzen 5 5500U +192%
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1763
Ryzen 5 5500U +41%
2480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5398
Ryzen 5 5500U +144%
13184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +50%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2227
Ryzen 5 5500U +123%
4959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|N6005
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
