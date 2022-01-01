Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron J4025
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4025 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 480 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +45%
1787
1236
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +167%
4517
1693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +54%
744
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +154%
2267
893
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6005
|J4025
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|700 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Celeron J4025 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
