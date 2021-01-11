Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 724 vs 444 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2445
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3071
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +63%
724
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +23%
1848
1503
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6005
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1