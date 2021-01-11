Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron J4125

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 724 vs 444 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N6005 J4125
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2 GHz
Multiplier 20x -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 96
TMUs 16 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 10 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6005 +171%
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron J4125
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

