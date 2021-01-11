Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron J4125 VS Intel Pentium Silver N6005 Intel Celeron J4125 We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between J4125 and N6005 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS

Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 724 vs 444 points

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Celeron J4125

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh Model number N6005 J4125 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics 600 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2 GHz Multiplier 20x - L1 Cache - 32K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 4MB (shared) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 10 W 10 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 256 96 TMUs 16 12 ROPs 8 2 Execution Units 32 12 TGP 10 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6005 +171% 0.38 TFLOPS Celeron J4125 0.14 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2