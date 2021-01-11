Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 724 vs 472 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver N6005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +75%
801
458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +209%
2445
790
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1201
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1594
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +52%
724
475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +108%
1848
888
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6005
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1