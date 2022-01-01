Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 724 vs 441 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver N6005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +78%
791
445
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +128%
2419
1061
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +60%
1752
1095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +67%
4118
2466
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +65%
723
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +30%
1916
1471
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N6005
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|700 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|96
|TMUs
|16
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1