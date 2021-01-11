Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.3 TFLOPS
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 724 vs 627 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver N6005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +16%
801
692
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +35%
2445
1809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1277
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2564
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +15%
724
628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1848
1847
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N6005
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350-450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750-900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|10 W
|10 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2