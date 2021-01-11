Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6005
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.3 TFLOPS
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 724 vs 627 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver N6005 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N6005 N5100
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 11x
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350-450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 750-900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 10 W 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6005 +27%
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N6005?
