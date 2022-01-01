Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron N5095 VS Intel Pentium Silver N6005 Intel Celeron N5095 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N5095 and N6005 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 10 vs 15 Watt

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 644 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Celeron N5095

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 January 1, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake Model number N6005 N5095 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 20x L2 Cache 384K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 10 W 15 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 16 TGP 10 W 6 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6005 0.38 TFLOPS Celeron N5095 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 8