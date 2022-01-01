Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Celeron N5095: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron N5095

Intel Pentium Silver N6005
VS
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Celeron N5095

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 10 vs 15 Watt
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 644 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N6005 N5095
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 20x
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 10 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6005
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 8

