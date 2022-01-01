Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Celeron N5095
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Celeron N5095 – 10 vs 15 Watt
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 644 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +29%
790
612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +11%
2423
2176
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +16%
1749
1506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +16%
4662
4007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +15%
738
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +15%
2225
1929
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N6005
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|16
|TGP
|10 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2