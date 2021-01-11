Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1069 vs 724 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +37%
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2445
Core i3 1005G1 +1%
2460
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +49%
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1848
Core i3 1005G1 +13%
2094
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|N6005
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
