Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i3 1005G1

Intel Pentium Silver N6005
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1069 vs 724 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Core i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Ice Lake
Model number N6005 i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Multiplier 20x 12x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium Silver N6005?
