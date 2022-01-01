Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 10 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1222 vs 724 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +71%
1355
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2419
Core i3 1115G4 +4%
2515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1752
Core i3 1115G4 +55%
2709
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4118
Core i3 1115G4 +54%
6341
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +68%
1218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1916
Core i3 1115G4 +28%
2447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N6005
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|32
|48
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
