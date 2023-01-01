Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i3 N305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 0 GHz Core i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 740 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +52%
1214
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2449
Core i3 N305 +48%
3633
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +48%
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2238
Core i3 N305 +108%
4661
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N6005
|i3-N305
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|-
|P-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|4
|8
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|10 W
|9-15 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|10 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|9
