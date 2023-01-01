Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Core i3 N305: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i3 N305

Intel Pentium Silver N6005
VS
Intel Core i3 N305
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Core i3 N305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 0 GHz Core i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N305 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 740 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Core i3 N305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Alder Lake
Model number N6005 i3-N305
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 -
P-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1744
TDP 10 W 9-15 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 10 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6005
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Core i3 N305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 9

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 N305 or Pentium Silver N6005?
