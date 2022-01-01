Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 10 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 740 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +68%
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2436
Core i5 1135G7 +108%
5071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1763
Core i5 1135G7 +56%
2747
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5398
Core i5 1135G7 +86%
10055
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +77%
1322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2227
Core i5 1135G7 +110%
4667
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N6005
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
