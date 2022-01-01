Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i5 1135G7

Intel Pentium Silver N6005
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 10 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 740 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Core i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number N6005 i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 10 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 10 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Silver N6005
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Celeron J4125 vs Pentium Silver N6005
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
4. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 1135G7
5. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1135G7
6. Intel Core i3 1215U vs i5 1135G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Pentium Silver N6005?
Promotion
EnglishРусский