Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Core i5 1135G7 VS Intel Pentium Silver N6005 Intel Core i5 1135G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1135G7 and N6005 Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 10 vs 28 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 740 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Core i5 1135G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 11, 2021 September 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Jasper Lake Tiger Lake UP3 Model number N6005 i5-1135G7 Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 9-24x Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s L1 Cache - 96K (per core) L2 Cache 384K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 10 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 256 640 TMUs 16 40 ROPs 8 20 Execution Units 32 80 TGP 10 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Silver N6005 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 8 16