Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Gold 6405U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 578 points
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +25%
1787
1429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +90%
4517
2374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +29%
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6005 +71%
2267
1326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|N6005
|6405U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
