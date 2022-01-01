Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Pentium Gold 6405U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6405U and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 10 vs 15 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 578 points
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Gold 6405U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 October 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Comet Lake
Model number N6005 6405U
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 32 EUs UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Multiplier 20x -
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L2 Cache 384K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 10 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

