Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Gold 7505
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Gold 7505 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 740 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1787
Pentium Gold 7505 +30%
2326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4517
Pentium Gold 7505 +19%
5395
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +46%
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2267
2174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|October 17, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|N6005
|7505
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|32
|48
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|-
