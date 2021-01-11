Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Pentium Silver J5040: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Silver J5040

Intel Pentium Silver N6005
VS
Intel Pentium Silver J5040
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Pentium Silver J5040

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 (laptop) against the 2 GHz Silver J5040 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J5040 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 729 vs 509 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Silver J5040

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N6005 J5040
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 605

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2 GHz
Multiplier 20x 0x
L2 Cache 378K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Silver J5040 or Silver N6005?
