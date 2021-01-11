Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6005 or Pentium Silver N5000: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6005 vs Silver N5000

Intel Pentium Silver N6005
VS
Intel Pentium Silver N5000
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Pentium Silver N5000

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6005 against the 1.1 GHz Silver N5000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5000 and N6005
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 16 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 729 vs 438 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N5000
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Silver N6005 – 6 vs 10 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Silver N5000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 December 11, 2017
Launch price - 161 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Gemini Lake
Model number N6005 N5000
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 605

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 20x 0x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 10 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Silver J5040 or Silver N6005
2. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
3. Intel Core i3 7020U or Pentium Silver N5000
4. Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium Silver N5000
5. Intel Core i3 5005U or Pentium Silver N5000
6. Intel Pentium Gold 4417U or Silver N5000

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Silver N6005?
EnglishРусский