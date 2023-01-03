Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N100 or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and N100
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
  • Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 10240 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 728 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N100
609
Ryzen 5 5600H +126%
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2210
Ryzen 5 5600H +343%
9781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2092
Ryzen 5 5600H +215%
6591
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number N100 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 6
P-Threads - 12
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 4 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 33x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 6 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket BGA-1264 FP6
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 10 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 16

