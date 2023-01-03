Intel Processor N100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 10240 KB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 728 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
609
Ryzen 5 5600H +126%
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2210
Ryzen 5 5600H +343%
9781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2972
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17323
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
734
Ryzen 5 5600H +94%
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2092
Ryzen 5 5600H +215%
6591
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|N100
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|6
|P-Threads
|-
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|4
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|6 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|16
