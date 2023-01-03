Intel Processor N100 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
31
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
Advantages of Apple M1
- 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 728 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
609
Apple M1 +150%
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2210
Apple M1 +254%
7823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3762
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
734
Apple M1 +141%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2092
Apple M1 +270%
7746
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|N100
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|4
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|4
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|6 W
|14 W
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800
|- LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|-
