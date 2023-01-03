Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N100 or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and N100
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
Advantages of Apple M1
  • 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 728 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N100
609
Apple M1 +150%
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2210
Apple M1 +254%
7823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor N100
734
Apple M1 +141%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2092
Apple M1 +270%
7746
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M1
Model number N100 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 4
P-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 6 W 14 W
Socket BGA-1264 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 105°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800		 - LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Processor N100?
