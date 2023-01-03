Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N100 or Core i3 1210U: what's better?

Intel Processor N100 vs Core i3 1210U

Intel Processor N100
VS
Intel Core i3 1210U
Intel Processor N100
Intel Core i3 1210U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 1 GHz Core i3 1210U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1210U and N100
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
  • Newer - released 10-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1210U
  • Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
  • 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1434 vs 585 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor N100
586
Core i3 1210U +146%
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100
2107
Core i3 1210U +105%
4328
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and Core i3 1210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number N100 i3-1210U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 2
P-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 0.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 10x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1781
TDP 6 W 9 W
Max. Boost TDP - 29 W
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 24 64
TGP 10 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Core i3 1210U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page Intel Core i3 1210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 14

