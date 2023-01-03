Intel Processor N100 vs Core i3 1210U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 with 4-cores against the 1 GHz Core i3 1210U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 10-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1210U
- Supports up to 64 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM
- 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1434 vs 585 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
906
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2917
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3633
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
586
Core i3 1210U +146%
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2107
Core i3 1210U +105%
4328
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N100
|i3-1210U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|2
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|0.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|4
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|10x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1781
|TDP
|6 W
|9 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|29 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|24
|64
|TGP
|10 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|14
