Intel Processor N100 vs Pentium Silver N6005

Intel Processor N100
VS
Intel Pentium Silver N6005
Intel Processor N100
Intel Pentium Silver N6005

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 against the 2.0 GHz Pentium Silver N6005. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N6005 and N100
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 585 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N100 and Pentium Silver N6005

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N100 N6005
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (24 EU) UHD Graphics 32 EUs

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 4
P-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 4 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x 20x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1338
TDP 6 W 10 W
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 10 W 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N100
0.3 TFLOPS
Pentium Silver N6005
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N100 official page Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 8

