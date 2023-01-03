Intel Processor N100 vs Pentium Silver N6005
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 against the 2.0 GHz Pentium Silver N6005. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 740 vs 585 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N100 +13%
906
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100 +19%
2917
2449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
586
Pentium Silver N6005 +27%
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2107
2238
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N100
|N6005
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|4
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1338
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|10 W
|10 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|8
