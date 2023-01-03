Intel Processor N200 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N200 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N200
- Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 809 points
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Ryzen 5 5500U +69%
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2332
Ryzen 5 5500U +207%
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2472
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
816
Ryzen 5 5500U +37%
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2132
Ryzen 5 5500U +133%
4967
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Model number
|N200
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|6
|P-Threads
|-
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|4
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|6 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-4800
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N200 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1