Intel Processor N95 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1028 vs 804 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
697
Ryzen 3 7320U +60%
1115
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2520
Ryzen 3 7320U +75%
4408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1991
Ryzen 3 7320U +24%
2468
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5452
Ryzen 3 7320U +69%
9236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
798
Ryzen 3 7320U +28%
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2372
Ryzen 3 7320U +57%
3723
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 26, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Model number
|N95
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|16
|2
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N95 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|4
