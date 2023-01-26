Intel Processor N95 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U VS Intel Processor N95 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7320U and N95 Advantages of Intel Processor N95 Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size

Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1028 vs 804 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Processor N95 and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 26, 2023 January 5, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino) Model number N95 - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 4 8 Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.1 GHz Total Total Cores 4 4 Total Threads 4 8 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 24x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm Socket BGA-1264 FP6 TDP 15 W 15 W Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 256 128 TMUs 16 8 ROPs 8 4 Execution Units 16 2 TGP 6 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Processor N95 0.24 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 7320U 0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 LPDDR5-5500 Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 1 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Processor N95 official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 9 4