We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and N95
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1028 vs 804 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95
2520
Ryzen 3 7320U +75%
4408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Processor N95
1991
Ryzen 3 7320U +24%
2468
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Processor N95
5452
Ryzen 3 7320U +69%
9236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95
2372
Ryzen 3 7320U +57%
3723
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N95 and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 26, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number N95 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 24x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1264 FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 16 2
TGP 6 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N95
0.24 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N95 official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 4

