Intel Processor N95 vs Pentium Silver N6005
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 2.0 GHz Pentium Silver N6005. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
697
Pentium Silver N6005 +14%
792
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +4%
2520
2425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +13%
1991
1768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +1%
5452
5385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +9%
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +8%
2372
2206
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 26, 2023
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N95
|N6005
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1338
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|32
|TGP
|6 W
|10 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N95 official page
|Intel Pentium Silver N6005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|8
