Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N95 or Processor N200: what's better?

Intel Processor N95 vs Processor N200

Intel Processor N95
VS
Intel Processor N200
Intel Processor N95
Intel Processor N200

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 0 GHz Processor N200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N200 and N95

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +10%
2507
Processor N200
2289
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +12%
2384
Processor N200
2127
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N95 and Processor N200

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 26, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number N95 N200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) UHD Graphics (32 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 4 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1264
TDP 15 W 6 W
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 32
TGP 6 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N95
0.24 TFLOPS
Processor N200
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N95 official page Intel Processor N200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 9

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Processor N95 and Processor N100
2. Processor N95 and Celeron N5095
3. Processor N95 and Celeron N5100
4. Processor N95 and Pentium Silver N6005
5. Processor N95 and Ryzen 3 7320U
6. Processor N200 and Processor N100
7. Processor N200 and Core i3 N305
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Processor N200 or Processor N95?
EnglishРусский