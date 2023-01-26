Intel Processor N95 vs Processor N200
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 0 GHz Processor N200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N200 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +1%
693
688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +10%
2507
2289
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1989
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5440
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
799
Processor N200 +1%
803
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +12%
2384
2127
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 26, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|N95
|N200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
CPU
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|0 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1264
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|32
|TGP
|6 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N95 official page
|Intel Processor N200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|9
