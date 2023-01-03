Intel Processor U300 vs Processor N200
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Processor U300 with 5-cores against the 0 GHz Processor N200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor U300 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor U300
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 94% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1572 vs 809 points
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor U300 +127%
1574
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor U300 +78%
4127
2320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor U300 +93%
1575
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor U300 +125%
4831
2146
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|U300
|N200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|UHD Graphics (32 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|1
|-
|P-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|5
|4
|Total Threads
|6
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1264
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|6 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor U300 official page
|Intel Processor N200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|9
