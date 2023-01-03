Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor U300 or Processor N200: what's better?

Intel Processor U300 vs Processor N200

Intel Processor U300
VS
Intel Processor N200
Intel Processor U300
Intel Processor N200

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Processor U300 with 5-cores against the 0 GHz Processor N200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor U300 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N200 and U300
Advantages of Intel Processor U300
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 94% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1572 vs 809 points
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor U300 +125%
4831
Processor N200
2146
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor U300 and Processor N200

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number U300 N200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48 EU) UHD Graphics (32 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 1 -
P-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 5 4
Total Threads 6 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1264
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 6 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor U300
n/a
Processor N200
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor U300 official page Intel Processor N200 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 9

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Processor N200 or Processor U300?
