AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
Ryzen 3 1300X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
350
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2093
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
949
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3218
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 1300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20