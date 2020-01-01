AMD Ryzen 3 2300U
Ryzen 3 2300U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP5 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 6.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
328
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2166
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 2300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12