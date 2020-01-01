Home > Ryzen 3 2300U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 2300U

Ryzen 3 2300U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP5 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 6.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
328
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2166

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 8, 2018
Type Laptop
Codename Zen
Socket FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12

Сompetitors

