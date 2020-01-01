Home > Ryzen 3 2300X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

Ryzen 3 2300X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7890
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3149

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 11, 2018
Type Desktop
Codename Zen+
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 2300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

Comments

