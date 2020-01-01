Home > Ryzen 3 3200GE: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE

Ryzen 3 3200GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 1 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2283
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2675

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 30, 2019
Type Desktop
Codename Zen+
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 1MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

