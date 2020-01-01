Ryzen 3 3200GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 1 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.