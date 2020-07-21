Home > Ryzen 3 4300GE: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE

Ryzen 3 4300GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 6.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2552

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 21, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

Comments

