AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE
Ryzen 5 4600GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16461
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20