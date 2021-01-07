Home > Ryzen 3 5400U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Ryzen 3 5400U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12481
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3730

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 7, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 3
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

