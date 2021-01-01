Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 6.