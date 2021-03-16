AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U
Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12010
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4504
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|8
|TGP
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12