AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Ryzen 5 1500X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
350
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9127
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3749
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 1500X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20