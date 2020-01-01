AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
Ryzen 5 2500X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3828
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20