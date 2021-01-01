AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Ryzen 5 4600HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2417
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14217
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6238
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16