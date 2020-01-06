AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
Ryzen 5 4600U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 6.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U