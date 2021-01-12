Home > Ryzen 5 5600HS: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS

Ryzen 5 5600HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5955

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 12, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 3
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

