AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
Ryzen 5 5600HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5955
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16