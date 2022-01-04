AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
Ryzen 5 6600HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 660M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7335
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20