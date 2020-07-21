AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2655
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16446
Specifications
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20