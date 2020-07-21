Home > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE

Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 7.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2655
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16446

Specifications

Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE technical specifications
Performance
Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No
Power
Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C
Memory support
Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes
General
Vendor AMD
Released July 21, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

