AMD Ryzen 7 1700
Ryzen 7 1700 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2022
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14818
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
956
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5636
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE